February 2022

The couple each earned their first Oscar nominations for their work in The Power of the Dog, which earned 12 nods in total. “To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience,” Dunst told Us in a statement at the time. “For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams. Congratulations to [director] Jane [Campion], Benedict [Cumberbatch], Kodi [Smit-McPhee] and Jesse on their nominations and the entire cast and crew of The Power of the Dog. Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose’s story to life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work and for putting me amongst such a remarkable group of actresses.”