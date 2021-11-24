My Favorite Actor Kirsten Dunst Gushes Over Fiance Jesse Plemons

November 2021

After teaming up with her fiancé on the Netflix film The Power of the Dog, Dunst was already thinking about a follow-up. “We actually talked to [Power of the Dog producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want [to] do another project. He’s my favorite actor to work with.”

Plemons later returned the compliment. “She’s so, so incredible,” he said during an appearance on CBS Mornings.