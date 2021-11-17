November 2021

“He’s my favorite actor,” Dunst joked of Plemons during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’ve made children with him, so I really, really like him a lot.”

The actress, who met her fiancé on the set of Fargo in 2015, noted that their work is what initially brought them together. “We kind of fell in love creatively first and fell in love as actors. We got together after [Fargo] … I just knew he was awesome and that we were about to work together,” she continued. “I watched all of Friday Night Lights for the first time. We were cold in Calgary, and there wasn’t much to do so I went on a Jesse Plemons [binge]. [But] I have not seen [Breaking Bad] and I feel weird about it. That’s the last thing he wants to watch with me.”