Birthday Wishes

“Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking,” Perez gushed in an Instagram post in honor of King’s 21st birthday. “Honestly I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a bettter actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever.” King thanked her costar for his sweet tribute, replying, “Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T.”