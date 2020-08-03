Pics

‘Kissing Booth 2’ Costars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez Enjoy Weekend Getaway

By
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King Weekend Getaway Canoe
 Courtesy of Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram
7
4 / 7
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Rocking the Boat

The Chicago native flexed his rowing muscles on a canoe ride around the lake.

Back to top