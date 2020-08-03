Pics

‘Kissing Booth 2’ Costars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez Enjoy Weekend Getaway

By
Costars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez Enjoy Weekend Getaway
 Courtesy Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram
7
5 / 7
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Strike a Pose

Perez snapped a photo in front of the scenic waterfall.

Back to top