August 2021

“Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together,” the Eternals actor told Access Hollywood. “I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you, and that’s a whole new dynamic you need to find. I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you? It’s a beautiful thing, it really is.”