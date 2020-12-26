May 2019

Weeks after the Game of Thrones series finale aired, news broke that Harington sought professional help at a treatment facility. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep said in a statement to Us in May 2019.

An insider told Us at the time that Harington “went to treatment” for Leslie.“He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools,” the insider said. “[She] loves him very much.She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”