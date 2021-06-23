April 2021

Vanessa honored her late husband on what would’ve been their 20th anniversary in April 2021, sharing two Instagram posts for the occasion. “Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years.❤️ @kobebryant,” she wrote alongside a photo from the couple’s wedding day in 2001. She also shared a video montage with an old interview of Kobe gushing about their romance. “It’s fun. We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. But we’re best friends too. It’s a blessing,” the late athlete said in the clip. Vanessa captioned the footage: “I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant❤️❤️.”