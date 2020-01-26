She played basketball.

The teenager was on an Athletic Amateur Union team, which her dad coached. “Not yet, but we absolutely will [break down game film],” he said during an October 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “We try to teach the kids what excellence looks like. We try to give them a foundation of the amount of work that it takes to be excellent. Playing basketball, we’re going to focus on the details. We’re going to learn the basics, learn the fundamentals and do those things over and over.”