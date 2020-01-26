In Memoriam 5 Things to Know About Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna After Deadly Helicopter Crash By Riley Cardoza January 26, 2020 Courtesy of Kobe Bryant/Instagram 5 3 / 5 She was the second of four kids. Gianna’s parents called her “Gigi,” using the sweet nickname on social media multiple times. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News