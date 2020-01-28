Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

All 9 Bodies Have Been Recovered

On Tuesday, January 28, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that the department’s Special Operations Response Team (SORT) had found the bodies of all nine victims from the crash. “Their bodies were located, removed from the crash site and transported to the department’s Forensic Science Center,” a statement obtained by Us Weekly explained. “Investigators are actively working on identifying the decedents. Additionally, body examinations are in progress.”