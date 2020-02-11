Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

All 9 Victims Identified

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the five remaining victims from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe. After “round-the-clock testing and analysis of DNA,” the coroner’s office confirmed to Us that Gianna, Gianna’s basketball teammate Alyssa and her mother, Keri, basketball coach Mauser, and family friend Chester. The day before, the coroner’s office revealed that Kobe, pilot Zobayan, Alyssa’s father, John, and Payton’s mother, Sarah, were all identified. The cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma.