Other Victims Have Been Identified

Baseball coach John Altobelli was among the other crash victims, Orange Coast College confirmed, along with his wife, Keri Altobelli, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa. The teenager played on Gianna’s team. The four remaining people aboard the chopper in Sunday’s crash were later identified as pilot Ara Zobayan, mother-daughter duo, Sarah and Payton Chester, and girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser.