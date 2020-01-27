Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

Tributes Around the World

After several stars honored Kobe during the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, sports organizations around the country started to pay tribute to the late athlete. In Minneapolis, Minnesota, a photo of Kobe and Gianna appeared on the side of U.S. Bank Stadium. Madison Square Garden in New York City, meanwhile, was lit up with purple and gold lights with a photo of Kobe on the side of the building. Ryan Seacrest also revealed that a subway sign for Bryant Park was altered to say, “Kobe Bryant Park” on Monday, January 27. Earlier on Sunday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced that the team was retiring Kobe’s No. 24.