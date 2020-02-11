Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out

In the wake of her husband and daughter’s death, Vanessa paid tribute to them by changing her Instagram icon to a photo of the father-daughter duo on Wednesday, January 29. That same day, she made her Instagram page public again and issued a statement about the tragedy.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the family of five. “We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

She continued, “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”