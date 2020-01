On Leadership

“There’s a big misconception where people thinking winning or success comes from everybody putting their arms around each other and singing ‘Kumbaya’ and patting them on the back when they mess up, and that’s just not reality. If you are going to be a leader, you are not going to please everybody. You have to hold people accountable, even if you have that moment of being uncomfortable.” — Kobe: The Interview on NBA TV, February 2015