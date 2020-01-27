On Overcoming Hiccups

“It’s a long journey but if you focus on the mini milestones along the way you will find beauty in the struggle of doing simple things that … were taken for granted. This will also mean that when you return you will have a new perspective. You will be so appreciative of being able to stand, walk, run that you will train harder than you ever have. You see the belief within you grow with each mini milestone and you will come back a better player for it.” — Instagram, October 2017