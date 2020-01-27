3. She Filed for Divorce in 2011

Two years after announcing her split from her husband, citing irreconcilable differences, Vanessa called off the breakup. “We are pleased to announce that we have reconciled,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our divorce action will be dismissed. We are looking forward to our future together.”

Kobe confirmed the news with a Facebook post of his own, writing, “I am happy to say that Vanessa and I are moving on with our lives together as a family. When the show ends and the music stops, the journey is made beautiful by having that someone to share it with. Thank you all for your support and prayers! Much luv, Mamba out.”