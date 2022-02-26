1. He’s Australian

The 2067 star was born in Adelaide, Australia, in June 1996. He lived in Los Angeles for close to a decade before returning home to Australia to be with family amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I always felt a bit of shame or guilt if I was to pause and leave for a bit and take some downtime for myself,” Smit-McPhee told GQ in December 2021, noting he goes back and forth to L.A. “So I was glad that I got to do that. I could isolate myself in nature and come back with a fresh attitude.”