2. He Has a Long List of Acting Credits

Smit-McPhee broke into the entertainment industry in 2006 playing Teddy in Stranded. One year later, at age 10, he portrayed Raimond Gaita in Romulus, My Father. He went to star in 2009’s The Road, 2012’s ParaNorman and 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

His more recent roles include Thomas “Tolly” Johnson on the miniseries Gallipoli and Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.