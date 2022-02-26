3. He Has a Painful Inflammatory Condition

The Aussie was diagnosed at age 16 with ankylosing spondylitis, a medical condition that causes vertebrae to fuse and results in chronic pain. By age 20, the condition had progressed to the point where Smit-McPhee was frequently bedridden due to the pain. He has since turned to physical therapy and mind-body work to help get his symptoms somewhat under control.

However, while working on Power of the Dog, his vision became impaired in his left eye, which is a symptom of the rare autoimmune disease.

“They just left the camera rolling, and it took me probably 20 times to catch the matchbox because I have no depth perspective — any time someone hands me something, I think it’s closer than it actually is,” Smith-McPhee told the New York Times in December 2021 of shooting one scene in particular. “But I eventually did get it, and it was without giggling, so that’s good!”