4. His Dad Is Famous in His Own Right

The Dolemite Is My Name actor followed in the footsteps of his dad, Andy McPhee, when it comes to his career choice. McPhee started his career as a professional wrestler but began acting in 1990. His father is best known for his work on Pirate Islands, Neighbours, Home and Away and Sons of Anarchy. McPhee also starred in Saving Mr. Banks, High Ground and teamed up with his son on the miniseries Gallipoli and the 2020 film 2067.

Kodi’s sister, Sianoa Smit-McPhee, is also in the entertainment industry. She is an actress and a singer-songwriter.