Meri Brown

Meri was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, and is still spiritually married to him. However, she admitted in the trailer for season 16 of Sister Wives, which premieres in November 2021, that she has “considered everything” — including leaving Kody — as their rocky relationship continues. The revelation came after she vowed that she wasn’t “going anywhere” in December 2020.

“I love this man. 💙 I don’t owe anyone an explanation but I’ll do it anyway. I’m well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves ‘out there’, which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions. But it comes down to this. My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows,” she wrote at the time. “But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able. I’m an independent person who does her own thing. … I’m here. I’m committed. I’m not going anywhere. Don’t get your hopes up on that.”

After news of Kody and Christine’s split broke in November 2021, an insider claimed to Us that he and Meri have had “zero relationship” in recent years. “It’s all fake,” the source alleged. “They’re together for TV, essentially.”