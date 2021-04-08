BFFs How Does Kourtney Kardashian Know Addison Rae? Inside Their Friendship By Eliza Thompson April 8, 2021 Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian. Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 7 4 / 7 Lazy Days The BFFs love to relax — and pose — together in the pool. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News