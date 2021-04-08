BFFs How Does Kourtney Kardashian Know Addison Rae? Inside Their Friendship By Eliza Thompson April 8, 2021 Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian. Courtesy Addison Rae/Instagram 7 3 / 7 Spilling Tea “That’s what she said,” wrote the TikTok star of this snap in August 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News