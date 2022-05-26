August 2021

Kardashian’s ex Bendjima leaked messages that Disick had sent him about Kardashian’s PDA with her new man, Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote alongside a photo of Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer making out on a boat. Bendjima replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

In an episode of The Kardashians that premiered in April 2022, Kardashian addressed the shady DMs. While having lunch with her sisters Khloé and Kim, the Poosh founder explained that Disick had texted her to apologize for the situation. “Then I wrote him, ‘This is despicable,'” she said. “Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this [family] and act like it. I was in Italy and he was DMing Younes. Then I was like, ‘That’s not really the vibe. Don’t go DMing my ex-boyfriend.’”