June 2021

The former couple got real about where they stand six years after calling it quits while reflecting on their ups and downs captured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker,” Kourtney said of her and Disick’s breakup during the KUWTK reunion special, which aired in June 2021. She also revealed that they “have not” been intimate since their 2015 split.

Disick, for his part, noted, “We’re family. I think we always will be” before joking that he has wanted to “kill” some her Kourtney’s ex-boyfriends over the years. “Scott and everyone else didn’t like him,” Kourtney admitted, referring to one of her former flames. Disick added: “I did still try and support — I was still there to help her through.”