September 2017

In September 2017, Us revealed that Disick had a new lady in his life — now-girlfriend Richie. It didn’t hurt his relationship with Kourtney, however: “Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore,” a source told Us exclusively. “Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she’ll always want the best for him and will always make sure he’s happy.”