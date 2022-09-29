Travis Barker

Us confirmed in January 2021 that Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” an insider told Us. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The musician proposed in October 2021, and the pair held an unofficial wedding ceremony in Las Vegas the following April after attending the Grammy Awards. They went on to tie the knot twice more: first at a California courthouse in May 2022 and later in Portofino, Italy, that same month.