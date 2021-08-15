Hair Makeover Kourtney Kardashian Chops Her Hair Off, Debuts New Look: Photos By Nicole Massabrook August 14, 2021 Kourtney Kardashian showed off her short hair in August 2021. Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian 4 2 / 4 Middle Part However, she also displayed the look with the Gen Z-approved style. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News