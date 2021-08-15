Hair Makeover

Kourtney Kardashian Chops Her Hair Off, Debuts New Look: Photos

By
Kourtney Kardashian short hair
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her short hair in August 2021. Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
4
2 / 4
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Middle Part

However, she also displayed the look with the Gen Z-approved style.

Back to top