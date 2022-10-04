How Do the Kids Feel About Travis and Kourtney’s PDA?

Kardashian confirmed that her PDA with the drummer is very real and not for show, which means their kids often see them making out or getting handsy. “We try to be respectful too, of the kids and want everyone to feel comfortable,” she said. “But, yeah, sometimes we’ll be hugging or just like staring into each other’s eyes and the kids will be like, ‘Ew, gross!’ Even the older kids. But I think also they love that we love each other.”