Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Kourtney Kardashian Dishes on Her and Travis Barker’s PDA-Filled Romance, Reveals Whether They Have a Foot Fetish

By
Kourtney Isn’t ‘Mad’ When Travis ‘Pays Attention’ to Her Feet During Sex
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
6
3 / 6
podcast

How Do the Kids Feel About Travis and Kourtney’s PDA?

Kardashian confirmed that her PDA with the drummer is very real and not for show, which means their kids often see them making out or getting handsy. “We try to be respectful too, of the kids and want everyone to feel comfortable,” she said. “But, yeah, sometimes we’ll be hugging or just like staring into each other’s eyes and the kids will be like, ‘Ew, gross!’ Even the older kids. But I think also they love that we love each other.”

See Full Gallery