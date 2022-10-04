Kourtney Wasn’t a Fan of How Scott’s Reaction Overshadowed Her Engagement

During season 1 of the Hulu series, Disick’s negative response to Kardashian moving on with Barker — including getting engaged in 2021 — was a big story line. The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum, however, didn’t like how much screen time the drama got.

“I was upset that they chose to take my fairy tale and like include that part of it. It just bothered me, like, these people that, you know, [are on the] production [team] are, like, making the choice of what my story is,” she recalled, noting that even as an executive producer she didn’t have the final word. “I didn’t initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we’re so used to the way that we’ve done things for so long and it’s been, you know, that kind of stuff would’ve been included.”

Ultimately, the spin on her happy day wasn’t what she wanted. “I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairy tale. Yeah. And I was like, ‘Why can’t we show the happy, the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?” Kardashian said. “And I get it’s TV and blah, blah, blah. To me, I was not having it. I was like, ‘You wouldn’t do this to anyone else.’”

Season 2 of The Kardashians airs on Hulu Thursdays.