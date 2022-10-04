What Scared Her About Dating Travis?

“I think I was afraid of anything that could be real. And he was real,” the health guru said on Tuesday, noting that while Barker “didn’t make any, like, physical move” he did try and spend time with her one on one. She revealed: “He would ask me to go for sushi or vegan sushi, of course. But he would ask me to go to the movies.”

Kardashian recalled speaking to her therapist about the potential dates. “I could never go. I could never,” the mother of three remembered. “And [the therapist] was like, ‘Why? You know, he sounds like a good dad.’ And I just was like, ‘But what if he tried to kiss me or what if he held my hand or what if?’”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confessed that she had her “guard up for so many years” that when it came to taking the next with Barker it was “too real.”