Where Does She Stand With the IVF Process?

“I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, It’ll happen,” the entrepreneur said after previously showing her IVF journey on The Kardashians.

She admitted, “I felt like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF,” adding that for now, the couple are “done with IVF” and are saying “prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”