Will They Ever Have Just 1 House?

The Hulu personality and Barker each have their own homes, where their kids usually reside, but Kardashian said “there will be” a main, joint house soon enough. “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away,” she explained of their living situation.

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum revealed that her husband comes over every night and they have their “routines within our house” that they keep to. “When the kids are at their dad’s house, I stay at his house and there’s still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between,” she continued. “I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me.”

Kardashian added: “We have, like, a thing and he comes over every night no matter what. He comes over here and kisses me whether it’s midnight and he is getting back from the studio or whatever.”