Love Lives Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’ PDA-Filled Trip to Italy That Allegedly Had Scott Disick DMing Younes Bendjima By Nicole Massabrook 6 hours ago Ciao Pix/Shutterstock 18 6 / 18 Cuddle Buddies Barker and Kardashian even stayed close to check his phone. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News