Love Lives

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’ PDA-Filled Trip to Italy That Allegedly Had Scott Disick DMing Younes Bendjima

By
Movie Moment Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker PDA-Filled Trip to Italy
 Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram
18
1 / 18
podcast

Movie Moment

Kris Jenner shared snaps of the happy couple at the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show.

Back to top