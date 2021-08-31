Love Lives

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’ PDA-Filled Trip to Italy That Allegedly Had Scott Disick DMing Younes Bendjima

By
Pucker Up Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker PDA-Filled Trip to Italy
 Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
18
5 / 18
podcast

Pucker Up

The duo sealed several occasions with a kiss.

Back to top