Love Lives Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’ PDA-Filled Trip to Italy That Allegedly Had Scott Disick DMing Younes Bendjima By Nicole Massabrook 6 hours ago Ciao Pix/Shutterstock 18 16 / 18 Riding in Style The twosome cuddled up as they toured the city by boat. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News