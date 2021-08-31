Love Lives

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’ PDA-Filled Trip to Italy That Allegedly Had Scott Disick DMing Younes Bendjima

By
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tour Italy Gondola 4
 Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
18
15 / 18
podcast

The Look of Love

The couple stared deeply into each other’s eyes while on a gondola in Venice on Monday, August 30.

Back to top