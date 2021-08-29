Love Lives

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tour Italy After Rocker Overcomes Flying Fear

By
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tour Italy After Rocker Overcomes Flying Fear
Travis Barker Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram
8
8 / 8
podcast

Vacation Selfie

Barker appeared to be enjoying his trip after overcoming his fear of flying.

Back to top