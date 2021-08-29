Love Lives Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tour Italy After Rocker Overcomes Flying Fear By Nicole Massabrook 7 hours ago Travis Barker Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram 8 8 / 8 Vacation Selfie Barker appeared to be enjoying his trip after overcoming his fear of flying. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News