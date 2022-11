Their Next Chapter

During an episode of The Kardashians in September 2022, Kardashian gushed about her upcoming nuptials. “I never thought about a wedding until this,” she revealed, before traveling with Barker to a private getaway to Palm Springs. “Travis and I love a little escape out of Calabasas.”

The Poosh founder noted that the couple “just can’t control” themselves as they packed on the PDA in front of her mother.