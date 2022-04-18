April 2022

Barker swiftly shut down criticism of his frequent PDA with the Hulu personality, clapping back at an Instagram troll. “No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking,” the user commented after Barker shared a series of fitness pics, to which the musician replied, “Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée 🖕.”

Two days later, Barker gushed over his fiancée on her 43rd birthday. “My best friend, my lover, my everything,” he wrote via Instagram. “Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾.”