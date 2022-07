June 2022

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about her wedding plans with Travis. “Mom, Travis asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year,” she told Kris Jenner, before adding in a confessional interview, “I was never that girl who had the vision of a wedding or thought about getting married.”

The musician, for his part, referred to his idea as “a celebration of weddings.”