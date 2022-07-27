June 2022

Travis was rushed to the hospital on June 28 for pancreatitis. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” Kourtney shared in a statement several days later. “Travis and I went in for a routing endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

She continued: “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”