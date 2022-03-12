March 2022

Ahead of the series premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney confirmed that Barker would be part of the show, but she noted that she still wants to keep some things close to the vest. “I definitely hold my relationship really close,” she told Variety. “It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons. There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life.”

She added that her fiancé doesn’t mind appearing on camera with her sometimes, but he has plenty of other projects to keep him busy. “He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it’s not his thing, but I think he’s happy to, and we have had so much fun while we’ve been filming certain things that we’re doing, so I’ll just invite the producers to come along,” she explained.