Pre-Wedding PDA

According to an eyewitness, Barker was “twirling Kourtney around” as they walked into the arena where the Grammys were held. During the show, they couldn’t keep their hands off one another. The source noted that the duo had a marathon makeout session during J Balvin‘s performance. The insider added that the couple’s PDA lasted for an “uncomfortably long” time between songs, with the twosome locking lips “for almost a minute.”