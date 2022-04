What They Wore

The couple arrived in the same outfits they wore to the Grammys earlier in the evening. “They were both dressed in black,” Frierson told Us. Kardashian wore a black gown from Et Ochs accessorized with mesh gloves, while Barker dressed in a Givenchy vest and pants combo with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. On the red carpet, the Meet the Barkers alum was wearing a bright pink coat by Raf Simons, but he does not appear to have worn that to the wedding ceremony.