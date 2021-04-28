OMG

Kourtney Kardashian’s BFF Tracy Romulus Ready to Start Planning Travis Barker Wedding

By
Kourtney Kardashian BFF Tracy Romulus Ready to Start Planning Travis Barker Wedding 4
 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast

Can’t Keep Their Hands to Themselves

The pair’s friends can’t help but gush about them in the comments section.

Back to top